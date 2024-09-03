Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.20, compared with 22.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. PBAM: This bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Private Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56, compared with 22.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

