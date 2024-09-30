Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30:

Opera Limited OPRA: This internet technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.02 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Pampa Energía PAM: This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14 compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI: This audio entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Sirius XM Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

