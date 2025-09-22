Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Technology

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.01, compared with 24.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Dorman Products, Inc. DORM: This provider of replacement and enhancement components for motor vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Dorman has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.88, compared with 24.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

