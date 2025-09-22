Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.01, compared with 24.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dorman Products, Inc. DORM: This provider of replacement and enhancement components for motor vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Dorman has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.88, compared with 24.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.