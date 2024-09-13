Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI: This software-as-a-service (SaaS) company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Quote

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.91 compared with 401.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Quote

Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This homebuilder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.