Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This passenger and cargo transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Price and Consensus

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA price-consensus-chart | International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Quote

International Consolidated Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA PE Ratio (TTM)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA pe-ratio-ttm | International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Quote

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC: This distributor of technology products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

ScanSource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.11, compared with 24.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ScanSource, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

ScanSource, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.91, compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.