Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.96 compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Mach Natural Resources LP MNR: This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Mach Natural Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67 compared with 24.95 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Gap, Inc. GAP: This apparel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

The Gap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.51 compared with 28.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

