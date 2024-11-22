Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

StoneX Group Inc. SNEX: This global financial services network provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.78 compared with 24.65 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.35 compared with 23.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This investment management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.43 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

