Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI: This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.95 compared with 51.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.24 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

