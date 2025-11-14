Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov.14

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 14:

Suzano S.A. SUZ: This pulp and paper companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Suzano S.A. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.33, compared with 30.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Universal Corporation UVV: This business-to-business agriproducts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Universal Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.23, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

