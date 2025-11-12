Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov.12

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 12:

Suzano S.A. SUZ: This pulp and paper companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Suzano S.A. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Ultrapar Participaçoes S.A. UGP: This distributor of liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil and kerosene etc. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

Ultrapar Participaçoes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.49, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

SB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 30.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SB Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SB Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

