Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 6

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 6:

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 29.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Universal Corporation UVV: This agriproducts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Universal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.84, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Fox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.78, compared with 36.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

