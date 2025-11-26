Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 26

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 26:

Commercial Metals Company CMC: This steel and metal products company, and related materials and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.35, compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alcoa Corporation AA: This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.16, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR: This specialty insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

James River has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.46, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

