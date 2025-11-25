Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 25

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 25:

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Fox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.88, compared with 24.24 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fox Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Fox Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

Newmont has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.02, compared with 24.24 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Newmont Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Newmont Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Newmont Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.