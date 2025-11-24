Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 24:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This tree nuts and peanuts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Price and Consensus

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. price-consensus-chart | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

John B. Sanfilippo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.84, compared with 29.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Grupo Cibest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 24.24 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD: This company that delivers newborn care, maternal-fetal medicine, and a range of pediatric subspecialty services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote

Pediatrix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.19, compared with 24.24 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.