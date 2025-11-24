Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 24:
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This tree nuts and peanuts company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Price and Consensus
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. price-consensus-chart | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote
John B. Sanfilippo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.84, compared with 29.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote
Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote
Grupo Cibest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 24.24 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD: This company that delivers newborn care, maternal-fetal medicine, and a range of pediatric subspecialty services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote
Pediatrix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.19, compared with 24.24 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.Download Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.