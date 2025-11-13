Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 13:

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

PRA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.03, compared with 25.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Weatherford International plc WFRD: This energy services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.79, compared with 25.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flex Ltd. FLEX: This company which provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Flex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.61, compared with 25.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

