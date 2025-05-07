Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 7th

May 07, 2025 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

Brenntag SE BNTGY: This distributor of chemicals and ingredients carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Brenntag has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.82, compared with 21.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER: This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 21.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

