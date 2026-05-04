Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Ring Energy REI: This company, which is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233.3% over the last 60 days.

Ring Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ring Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ring Energy, Inc. Quote

Ring Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.17 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ring Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ring Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ring Energy, Inc. Quote

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This independent oil and natural gas company, which acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Crescent Energy Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36 compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Energy Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Crescent Energy Company pe-ratio-ttm | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Prog Holdings PRG: This company, which is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

Prog Holdings’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.96 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.