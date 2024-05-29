Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This dry bulk shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This industrial distributor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peakstone Realty Trust PKST: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.87 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

