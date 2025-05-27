Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products since 1995, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company which, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR: This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.25 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

