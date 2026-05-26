Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company, which works in line of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Great Elm Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

PVH PVH: This company, which specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. price-consensus-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

PVH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PVH Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

PVH Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | PVH Corp. Quote

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE: This vertically integrated property and casualty insurer, which is focused on personal residential home-owners coverage, operating through Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Price and Consensus

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC price-consensus-chart | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote

Universal Insurance Holdings’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC PE Ratio (TTM)

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC pe-ratio-ttm | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.