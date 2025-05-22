Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Ero Copper Corp. ERO: This explorer, developer and producer of mining projects in Brazil carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Ero Copper Corp. Price and Consensus

Ero Copper Corp. price-consensus-chart | Ero Copper Corp. Quote

Ero has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 22.74 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ero Copper Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ero Copper Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Ero Copper Corp. Quote

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Quote

MGIC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.53, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Quote

