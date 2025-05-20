Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX: This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

Equinox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19, compared with 22.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Equinox Gold Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Equinox Gold Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

Barrick Mining Corporation B: This explorer, developer, producer and seller of minerals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Mining Corporation Price and Consensus

Barrick Mining Corporation price-consensus-chart | Barrick Mining Corporation Quote

Barrick has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.51, compared with 22.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Barrick Mining Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Barrick Mining Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Barrick Mining Corporation Quote

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

Newmont has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.79, compared with 22.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newmont Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Newmont Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Newmont Corporation Quote

