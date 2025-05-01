Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

Centene CNC: This company which is a well-diversified healthcare company that primarily provides a set of services to the government sponsored healthcare programs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Centene has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22 compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Savings Financial Group FSFG: This bank holding company which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

First Savings Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

