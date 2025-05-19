Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Popular, Inc. BPOP: This retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.9, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Popular, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Popular, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Popular, Inc. Quote

Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY: This company that delivers offshore projects and services for the energy sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Subsea 7 SA Price and Consensus

Subsea 7 SA price-consensus-chart | Subsea 7 SA Quote

Subsea 7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.18, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Subsea 7 SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Subsea 7 SA pe-ratio-ttm | Subsea 7 SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.