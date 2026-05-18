Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18:

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation Price and Consensus

Kohl's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kohl's Corporation Quote

Kohl's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.38 compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Kohl's Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kohl's Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kohl's Corporation Quote

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 1521% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Delek US Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Versant Media Group, Inc. VSNT: This entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Versant Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Versant Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Versant Media Group, Inc. Quote

Versant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.17 compared with 178.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Versant Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Versant Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Versant Media Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.