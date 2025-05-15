Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This company which provides financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28 compared with 22.56 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Fox FOX: This company which produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Fox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.05 compared with 22.56 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Pan American Silver PAAS: This mining company which is focused exclusively on silver, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.80 compared 22.56 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

