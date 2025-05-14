Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Strattec Security STRT: This company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second quarter earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Strattec Security has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93 compared with 22.54 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Strattec Security Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Monro Muffler Brake MNRO: This company which operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, Corporate and Investment Banking, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote

Monro Muffler Brake has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.75 compared with 22.88 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote

Southwest Gas SWX: This regulated utility company that provides natural gas services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas Corporation Price and Consensus

Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

Southwest Gas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.23 compared with 22.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Southwest Gas Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Southwest Gas Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.