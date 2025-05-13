Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Copa Holdings CPA: This company offers airline passenger and cargo services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Copa Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.07 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Copa Holdings, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Copa Holdings, S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Societe Generale Group SCGLY: This company which is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone offers Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Societe Generale Group Price and Consensus

Societe Generale Group price-consensus-chart | Societe Generale Group Quote

Societe Generale Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.55 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Societe Generale Group PE Ratio (TTM)

Societe Generale Group pe-ratio-ttm | Societe Generale Group Quote

European Wax Center EWCZ: This personal care franchise brand which offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.55 compared with 33.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

European Wax Center, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

European Wax Center, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.