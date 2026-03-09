Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX: This global biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Amneal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.31, compared with 21.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET: This company that explores, develops and produces oil and natural gas across North America, Europe and Australia carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Vermilion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.69, compared with 21.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.14, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

