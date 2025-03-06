Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. AVBH: This bank holding company for Avidbank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Avidbank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Celestica Inc. CLS: This hardware platform provider and supply chain solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.86, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.39, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

