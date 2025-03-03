Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME: This company that provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities, building, and industrial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.50, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ: This biopharmaceutical company specializing in neurosciences and oncology carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Jazz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.21, compared with 21.53 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Sterling has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.32, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

