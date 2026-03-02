Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Encore Capital Group ECPG: This international specialty finance company, which provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus
Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Encore Capital's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Universal Insurance Holdings UVE: This company which, is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Price and Consensus
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC price-consensus-chart | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote
Universal Insurance Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.79 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC PE Ratio (TTM)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC pe-ratio-ttm | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote
Carter's CRI: This company, is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies, and young children in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Carter's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carter's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carter's, Inc. Quote
Carter’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31 compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Carter's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Carter's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Carter's, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.See Our Newest 5 Stocks Set to Double Picks >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Carter's, Inc. (CRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.