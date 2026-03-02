Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Encore Capital Group ECPG: This international specialty finance company, which provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE: This company which, is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Universal Insurance Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.79 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Carter's CRI: This company, is the largest marketer of branded apparel and related products for babies, and young children in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Carter’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31 compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

