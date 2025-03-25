Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

OneWater has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.72, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Nextracker Inc. NXT: This energy solutions company for solar projects carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Nextracker has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.38, compared with 20.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

