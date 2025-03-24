Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS: This property and casualty insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Kingstone Companies, Inc Price and Consensus

Kingstone Companies, Inc price-consensus-chart | Kingstone Companies, Inc Quote

Kingstone has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.53, compared with 20.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kingstone Companies, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Kingstone Companies, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Kingstone Companies, Inc Quote

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

First Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.39, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Financial Bancorp. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. pe-ratio-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This online brokerage and wealth management platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Futu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.57, compared with 20.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.