Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Lifetime Brands LCUT: This company which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Lifetime Brands' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.54 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Afya AFYA: This medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.23 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Afya Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL: This leading full-service real estate firm, that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users and investors worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.50 compared with 25.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.