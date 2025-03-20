Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.85 compared with 14 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

First Community FCCO: This bank which is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.83 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First Community Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote

CPB CPF: This Hawaii-based bank holding company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

CPB Inc. Price and Consensus

CPB Inc. price-consensus-chart | CPB Inc. Quote

CPB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.93 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CPB Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

a

CPB Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CPB Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CPB Inc. (CPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Corporation (FCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.