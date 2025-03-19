Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Griffon GFF: This diversified holding company with exposure in several industries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of consumer and professional, and home and building products including garage doors, shutters, materials for disposable diapers and disposable health care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

Griffon’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.34 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Griffon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Griffon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.