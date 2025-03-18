Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Deutsche Lufthansa DLAKY: This company which maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Quanex Building Products NX: This company which is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78 compared with 21.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.66 compared with 36.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

