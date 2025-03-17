Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Enersys ENS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Enersys’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.56 compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company which provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

