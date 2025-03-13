Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 7.2% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.85 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.14 compared with 20.14 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

