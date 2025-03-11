Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13 compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Enersys PE Ratio (TTM)

Enersys pe-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This marine retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 9% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.85 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneWater Marine Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

Discover Financial Services DFS: This digital banking products and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services price-consensus-chart | Discover Financial Services Quote

Discover Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.04 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Discover Financial Services PE Ratio (TTM)

Discover Financial Services pe-ratio-ttm | Discover Financial Services Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Discover Financial Services (DFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.