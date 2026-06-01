Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This product-focused technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote

Pagaya has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote

Green Dot Corporation GDOT: This financial technology and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Green Dot Corporation Price and Consensus

Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Green Dot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.68, compared with 26.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Dot Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Green Dot Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG: This specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.