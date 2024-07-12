Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74 compared with 37.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Norsk Hydro ASA NHYDY: This integrated aluminum company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC: This material handling equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.