Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11:

Jackson Financial Inc. JXN: This annuity provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33 compared with 22.58 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK: This lodging real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.