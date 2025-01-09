Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9:

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This fashion and apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78 compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance and financial services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.86 compared with 24.62 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

The Travelers Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.74 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

