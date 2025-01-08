Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:

DXC Technology Company DXC: This information technology services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

DXC Technology Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35 compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Yelp Inc. YELP: This company that helps connect consumers with local businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Yelp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.35 compared with 24.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Sony Group Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.21 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

