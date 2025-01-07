Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS: This dialysis services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This mineral exploration and mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 24.85 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

