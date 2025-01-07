Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7:
Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS: This dialysis services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote
Fresenius Medical Care has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PE Ratio (TTM)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA pe-ratio-ttm | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote
Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This mineral exploration and mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus
Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote
Silvercorp Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 24.85 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Silvercorp Metals Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote
CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00 compared with 24.76 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.