Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6:

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. AHT: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.4% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.87 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI: This biopharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

Puma Biotechnology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59 compared with 24.80 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CaliberCos Inc. CWD: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

CaliberCos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.84 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

