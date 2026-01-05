Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5:

O-I Glass, Inc. OI: This glass containers company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

O-I Glass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus, Inc. MMS: This provider of government services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.56, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT: This leisure travel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.12, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

