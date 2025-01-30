Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30:
Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBK: This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Origin Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.97 compared with 21.94 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Sandvik AB (publ) SDVKY: This engineering company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.3% over the last 60 days.
Sandvik has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.67 compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP: This concrete pumping and waste management services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 da0ys.
Concrete Pumping Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.40 compared with 27.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
